DREAM THEATER, DEVIN TOWNSEND, ANIMALS AS LEADERS Featured In Dreamsonic 2023 Highlights Video

Grammy-winning, millions-selling progressive music titans, Dream Theater, will wrap up the first edition of Dreamsonic,, celebrating the summer’s ultimate progressive metal lineup, tonight (July 26) in Phoenix, AZ at the Arizona Financial Theater.

Dream Theater have shared the video below, featuring highlights from the tour. Says the band: "t's all come down to this... tonight we play our final show of Dreamsonic 2023 in Phoenix at the Arizona Financial Theatre!"