DREAM THEATER Drummer MIKE MANGINI Releases New Solo Single "Freak Of Nature" Featuring Vocalist JEN MAJURA And Guitarist GUS G.; Q&A Video Streaming
October 6, 2023, 43 minutes ago
Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini is gearing up for the release of his new solo album, Invisible Signs. He has released a lyric video for the first single, "Freak Of Nature", which can be viewed below. Pick up the single via digital platforms found here.
The song features:
Tony Dickinson - bass
Ivan Keller - guitar
Gus G. - guitar solo
Jen Majura - vocals
Mike Mangini - drums
All music and lyrics were written by Mangini.
Mangini has shared a Q&A video via Instagram discussing "Freak Of Nature". Check it out below.