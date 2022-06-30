DREAM THEATER Drummer MIKE MANGINI Shares "Bridges In The Sky" Isolated Drum Track Live Performance (Video)

June 30, 2022, 15 minutes ago

Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini has shared a new video clip along with the following message:

"Here's a live version of 'Bridges In The Sky', drums only, from a live Dream Theater show from the 2022 European spring tour."

Mangini previously shared the following video clip.

"This video is a combination promo for my June 11th Zoom Class, as well as a glimpse into what it feels like to decompress after a two-month-long Dream Theater Tour leg.  There are a lot of live clips in this video. The sound is raw from the cameras, so certain cymbals are much louder than others."



