DREAM THEATER Drummer MIKE MANGINI Shares Live "Bridges In The Sky" Performance Mixed With Original Album Recording (Video)

Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini has shared another drum cam video accompanied by the following message:

"For people that do not know this song and have seen my video versions of this with and without the click track, I mixed my live drums from this EU 2022 Show with the album music from our 2011 Dream Theater release, A Dramatic Turn Of Events. The pic-in-pic view isn't the easiest to see, but it is there so drummers can see which foot I'm using and when. I switch my left foot to being the 'main' one to entertain myself, to work it out so it doesn't just sit there all night, and also because it keeps me focussed and alert."

Mangini previously shared the video clip below.

Mangini: "Here are isolated drums to the middle section of 'Ministry Of Lost Souls' by Dream Theater from one of our 2022 European shows. This is one of my favorite Portnoy drum compositions to perform from his DT era."