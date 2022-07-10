DREAM THEATER Drummer MIKE MANGINI Shares "Ministry Of Lost Souls" Isolated Drum Track Live Performance - "One Of My Favorite MIKE PORTNOY Drum Compositions" (Video)

Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini has shared a new video clip along with the following message:

Mangini: "Here are isolated drums to the middle section of 'Ministry Of Lost Souls' by Dream Theater from one of our 2022 European shows. This is one of my favorite Portnoy drum compositions to perform from his DT era."

Mangini previously shared the following video clip.

"This video is a combination promo for my June 11th Zoom Class, as well as a glimpse into what it feels like to decompress after a two-month-long Dream Theater Tour leg. There are a lot of live clips in this video. The sound is raw from the cameras, so certain cymbals are much louder than others."