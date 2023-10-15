DREAM THEATER Drummer MIKE MANGINI Shares New "Rhythm Knowledge" Video Clip
October 15, 2023, 13 minutes ago
Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini has shared a new video accompanied by the following message;
Mangini: "Although this video includes info about a detailed way to accomplish this drumming attribute, the basic approach is free here. If you want to play the simple sound beats on my new album, Invisible Signs, exactly like I play them, then you'll need to be able to use your weak side and limbs comfortably. Like anything else I play, it won't be that hard for you to attain the skills given you use the same method - Rhythm Knowledge is a Godsend. Just research it and see what you conclude."
Mangini is gearing up for the release of his new solo album, Invisible Signs. He has released a lyric video for the first single, "Freak Of Nature", which can be viewed below. Pick up the single via digital platforms found here.
The song features:
Tony Dickinson - bass
Ivan Keller - guitar
Gus G. - guitar solo
Jen Majura - vocals
Mike Mangini - drums
All music and lyrics were written by Mangini.