DREAM THEATER Drummer MIKE MANGINI Shares New "Rhythm Knowledge" Video Clip

Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini has shared a new video accompanied by the following message;

Mangini: "Although this video includes info about a detailed way to accomplish this drumming attribute, the basic approach is free here. If you want to play the simple sound beats on my new album, Invisible Signs, exactly like I play them, then you'll need to be able to use your weak side and limbs comfortably. Like anything else I play, it won't be that hard for you to attain the skills given you use the same method - Rhythm Knowledge is a Godsend. Just research it and see what you conclude."

Mangini is gearing up for the release of his new solo album, Invisible Signs. He has released a lyric video for the first single, "Freak Of Nature", which can be viewed below. Pick up the single via digital platforms found here.

The song features:

Tony Dickinson - bass

Ivan Keller - guitar

Gus G. - guitar solo

Jen Majura - vocals

Mike Mangini - drums

All music and lyrics were written by Mangini.