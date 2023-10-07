DREAM THEATER Drummer MIKE MANGINI Talks Creative Process For Invisible Signs Solo Album In New Q&A Videos

Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini is gearing up for the release of his new solo album, Invisible Signs. He has released a lyric video for the first single, "Freak Of Nature", which can be viewed below. Pick up the single via digital platforms found here.

The song features:

Tony Dickinson - bass

Ivan Keller - guitar

Gus G. - guitar solo

Jen Majura - vocals

Mike Mangini - drums

All music and lyrics were written by Mangini.

Mangini has released two more Q&A videos discussing the creative process for Invisible Signs. Check them out below.