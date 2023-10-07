DREAM THEATER Drummer MIKE MANGINI Talks Creative Process For Invisible Signs Solo Album In New Q&A Videos
October 7, 2023, 49 minutes ago
Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini is gearing up for the release of his new solo album, Invisible Signs. He has released a lyric video for the first single, "Freak Of Nature", which can be viewed below. Pick up the single via digital platforms found here.
The song features:
Tony Dickinson - bass
Ivan Keller - guitar
Gus G. - guitar solo
Jen Majura - vocals
Mike Mangini - drums
All music and lyrics were written by Mangini.
Mangini has released two more Q&A videos discussing the creative process for Invisible Signs. Check them out below.