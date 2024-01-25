DREAM THEATER Drummer MIKE PORTNOY Breaks Down "The Dance Of Eternity" In New Video

"The one you’ve been asking for…" begins drummer extraordinaire Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater, The Winery Dogs, Adrenaline Mob, Sons Of Apollo).

"Fun fact: You’re not gonna believe this, but this track was NOT on the list of discussed songs/content before I arrived at Drumeo to shoot. Brandon Toews asked me on the spot if I’d be willing to do it, and I said I was willing to give it a try but that I hadn’t played it in YEARS (since the Shattered Fortress tour in 2017). We decided to give it a whirl without me even listening to the track to review it… hit record and this is what came out! 'Like riding a bicycle! Well, more like a unicycle…'."

"The Dance Of Eternity" is arguably one of the most iconic (and difficult) progressive rock songs of all time. Watch below as the one and only Mike Portnoy breaks down how he plays this incredible song.

Initially released in 1999 on Dream Theater's fifth studio album, Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory, "The Dance Of Eternity" is a dazzling instrumental.