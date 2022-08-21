DREAM THEATER - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Download Japan 2022 Set Streaming

On August 14th, Dream Theater performed at Download Japan in Chiba. Fan-filmed video of their entire set can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"The Alien"

"6:00"

"Awaken the Master"

"Endless Sacrifice"

"Bridges in the Sky"

"Invisible Monster"

"A View From the Top of the World"

"The Count of Tuscany"

Encore:

"Pull Me Under"

The clip below features Dream Theater frontman James LaBrie and guitarist John Petrucci in a Q&A conducted by Download Festival Japan.

Asked about the best advice they received in life respectively, they offered the following responses:

LaBrie: ""The best piece of advice I've ever received was from my father, and he said 'respect others and you'll have that back.' So what you put out is what you get back. And also be true to yourself and just be real. I think people that are grounded are inspirational, and that's the way that I've gone through life; just keeping it real, being respectful and being cool. Period."

Petrucci: "As far as advice, I'll approach it from a musical front. There was a teacher in high school that told me about the metronome, and it was the first time a musician suggested I practice using a metronome; I'd never done that before. It was the greatest piece of musical advice because I still do it, and what it did is it helped me to kind of be able to play things eventually that I couldn't play starting out. Playing to a metronome was a great, great piece of advice that I'll never forget."