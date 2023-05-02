DREAM THEATER - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Tokyo Show Streaming

Prog metal kings Dream Theater returned to Japan on April 28th, playing the first of two shows at the Line Cube Shibuya in Tokyo. Fan-filmed video of the entire show courtesy of Metal Justice Tokyo can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"The Alien"

"6:00"

"Sleeping Giant"

"Bridges In The Sky"

"Caught In A Web"

"Answering The Call"

"Solitary Shell"

"About to Crash (Reprise)"

"Losing Time / Grand Finale"

"Pull Me Under"

"A View From The Top Of The World"

Encore:

"The Count Of Tuscany"

Dream Theater's tour schedule for Asia is now follows:

May 2 - International Conference Center - Osaka, Japan

4 - Smart Araneta Coliseum - Manila, Philippines

7 - MGI Hall - Bangkok, Thailand

9 - The Star Performing Arts Centre - Singapore

10 - Zepp - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

12 - Ecopark, Ancol - Jakarta, Indonesia

Dream Theater are pleased to present the first edition of Dreamsonic, taking place in North America throughout June and July and celebrating the summer’s ultimate progressive metal lineup.

Kicking off on June 16, Dream Theater will be joined by special guest Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders on what is sure to be one of the hottest tickets of the summer.

Says Dream Theater: “We are all so incredibly excited to present Dream Theater’s very own prog-metal music festival, Dreamsonic 2023! The lineup for our inaugural run this summer features Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders and is going to be absolutely epic! Dreamsonic promises to be a reoccurring musical event that will deliver history-making nights of amazing music for many years to come! You’re not going to want to miss this one!”

For tickets, visit the Dreamsonic website, here.

Dates:

June

16 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center At Cedar Park

17 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Holds @ Grand Prairie

18 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Center

21 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

22 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena

23 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock

25 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theater

27 - Washington, PA - Wild Things Park

28 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater

30 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

July

1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

2 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

4 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

5 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

7 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino

8 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

9 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

11 - Detroit, MI - Masonic

12 - OshKosh, WI - OshKosh Arena

13 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy Power House

15 - Denver, CO - Mission Theater

17 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center

18 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle

19 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee

21 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

22 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live

24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

25 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater