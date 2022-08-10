DREAM THEATER Frontman JAMES LABRIE, Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Featured In Download Festival Japan 2022 Q&A (Video)

Dream Theater frontman James LaBrie and guitarist John Petrucci are featured in a new Q&A video conducted by Download Festival Japan. Check it out below.

Asked about the best advice they received in life respectively, they offered the following responses:

LaBrie: ""The best piece of advice I've ever received was from my father, and he said 'respect others and you'll have that back.' So what you put out is what you get back. And also be true to yourself and just be real. I think people that are grounded are inspirational, and that's the way that I've gone through life; just keeping it real, being respectful and being cool. Period."

Petrucci: "As far as advice, I'll approach it from a musical front. There was a teacher in high school that told me about the metronome, and it was the first time a musician suggested I practice using a metronome; I'd never done that before. It was the greatest piece of musical advice because I still do it, and what it did is it helped me to kind of be able to play things eventually that I couldn't play starting out. Playing to a metronome was a great, great piece of advice that I'll never forget."

In the Young Guitar clip below, Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci shares a detailed look at the gear he used on the band's latest album, A View From The Top Of The World.

Gear used included:

- Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty 6 Purple Nebula<

- Ernie Ball Music Man John Petrucci 7 20th Anniversary

- Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty 8 Prototype

- Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty 8

- Taylor: Builder’s Edition 614ce WHB

- Effect Pedals

- Mesa Boogie: JP-2C

- Dunlop: John Petrucci Trinity Pick

Dream Theater released their 15th studio album, A View From The Top Of The World, on October 22, 2021. The album is available everywhere music is sold and streamed and is also available for order here.

A View From The Top Of The World tracklisting:

"The Alien" (9:32)

"Answering The Call" (7:35)

"Invisible Monster" (6:31)

"Sleeping Giant" (10:05)

"Transcending Time" (6:25)

"Awaken The Master" (9:47)

"A View From The Top Of The World" (20:24)

