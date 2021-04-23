DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Collaborates With Iron Smoke On Rock The Barrel Signature Straight Bourbon Whiskey; Video Trailer

Authenticity, perfection, and their mastery for the crafts. These are the foundational pillars of this incredible collaboration between legendary guitarist, John Petrucci of Dream Theater, and award-winning craft bourbon whiskey distillers, Iron Smoke.

Rock The Barrel will be released in an extremely limited batch on Monday, May 3 at 12 PM, EDT via online purchase In the United States (excluding Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Utah.)

"The contents of this bottle, handpicked by John from the thousands of barrels aging at our farm distillery in Fairport, NY, are like his music – all killer, no filler. Pure and unfiltered, this cask strength, 120 proof bourbon whiskey bridges strength and smoothness with a whisper of apple wood smoke sweetness."

Each bottle purchased comes with a limited edition “All Access Laminate” including a unique, redeemable merchandise code. This laminate also gives purchasers exclusive access to a live tasting with John Petrucci of Dream Theater, and Tommy Brunett, CEO/Co-founder of Iron Smoke Distillery.

"We are proud to offer you this distinctively flavourful limited edition bottle of our small-batch craft bourbon whiskey, in partnership with John Petrucci. Here’s to righteous music in your ears, whiskey warmth in your belly, and endless good times in your soul. Whiskey up!"

Each bottle of “Rock The Barrel” will retail for $200 (limit 2 per customer) and be available for purchase through the Iron Smoke Spirits Online Store.

Watch a video trailer below, and get more information here.