DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Guests On MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN's NFR Podcast (Video)

Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci sat down with Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn to discuss his first band, Majesty, being labelmates with Robb’s first band, Vio-Lence, whether or not he ever got shitfaced with Steve Vai and Joe Satriani, playing the entire Master Of Puppets album at Graspop festival, his workout regimen, collaborating with Rush album artist Hugh Syme, and Dream Theater's new album getting nominated for a Grammy. Check out the chat below.

Dream Theater released their 15th studio album, A View From The Top Of The World, on October 22. The album is available everywhere music is sold and streamed and is also available for order here.

A View From The Top Of The World tracklisting:

"The Alien" (9:32)

"Answering The Call" (7:35)

"Invisible Monster" (6:31)

"Sleeping Giant" (10:05)

"Transcending Time" (6:25)

"Awaken The Master" (9:47)

"A View From The Top Of The World" (20:24)

“Awaken The Master” video:

"Invisible Monster" video:

“The Alien” video:

Deluxe Box Set trailer: