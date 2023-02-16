DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Makes Second Appearance On THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND's Coffee With Ola

The Haunted guitarist / Solar Guitars founder Ola Englund recently invited Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci for another chat on Coffee With Ola, but unlike their 2020 meeting which was done via Skype, this time they met in person. Check out the chat below.

They discuss re-using old song ideas, videogame scores, practice routines, how to not repeat yourself, Guitar Universe, live gear and more.

 

Englund recently shared a video of himself learning how to play the guitar solo from Dream Theater's "Another Day". The song is taken from the band's breakthrough album, Images And Words.



