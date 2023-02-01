DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI's Advice To Young Bands - "You've Got To Be Willing To Put In The Hard Work And Make Really Big Sacrifices If You Want This"

Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci recently guested on The Heavy Hooks Show, and during the chat offered his thoughts on new bands trying to make it in the music business on a professional level in 2023.

Petrucci: "It is really, really challenging now. For young bands, it's so expensive to go out and do this on any level. My advice is, you've got to be willing to put in the hard work and make really big sacrifices if you want this. I remember doing this as well, back in the day, on our first tour. We had a van and drove ourselves, didn't get any sleep, and didn't (make) any money, and eventually, we made things happen. I think bands need to have that reality check, and the ones that do and are willing to do it, and do it with a great attitude. It's a hard, hard life at that early stage. But you know, we also do it for the same reason; for the love of music, and playing, and providing the entertainment for the evening. We love it."

Dream Theater are currently on their Top Of The World Tour in Europe and the UK. Remaining tour dates are listed below.

February

2 - Nokia Arena - Tampere, Finland

3 - Energia Arena - Oulu, Finland

6 - Annexet - Stockholm, Sweden

8 - Mitsubishi Electric Halle - Düsseldorf, Germany

9 - Forum Horsens - Horsens, Denmark

10 - De Oosterpoort - Groningen, Netherlands

12 - 013 Poppodium - Tilburg, Netherlands

14 - The Hall Zurich - Zurich, Switzerland

15 - Liederhalle - Stuttgart, Germany

17 - O2 Apollo Manchester - Manchester, UK

18 - Symphony Hall - Birmingham, UK

19 - SEC Armadillo - Glasgow, UK

21 - Eventim Apollo - London, UK

