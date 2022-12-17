DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI's Guitar Universe Camp 4.0 To Feature JEFF LOOMIS, ZAKK WYLDE, FREDRIK ÅKESSON, TOSIN ABASI And More

Dream Theater guiatrist John Petrucci has checekd in with the following update:

"I am so thrilled to announce John Petrucci’s Guitar Universe 4.0, to be held from August 3-6 2023 at the beautiful W Hotels Worldwide in Fort Lauderdale Florida! I thought the first three Guitar Universe camps were absolutely off the charts and so much fun, but 4.0 is shaping up to be the best JPGU ever! Find out more and register for the event at this location."

Join John Petrucci, Tosin Abasi, Fredrik Akesson, Lari Basilio, Tim Henson, Scott LePage, Jeff Loomis, Rena Petrucci, Plini, Jason Richardson, Joscho Stephan, and special guest Zakk Wylde for 4 days and nights of shredding, performing, master classes, and jamming on the beach!