DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Shares Detailed Look At Gear He Used On A View From The Top Of The World Album
July 12, 2022, an hour ago
In the Young Guitar clip below, Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci shares a detailed look at the gear he used on the band's latest album, A View From The Top Of The World.
Gear used included:
- Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty 6 Purple Nebula
- Ernie Ball Music Man John Petrucci 7 20th Anniversary
- Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty 8 Prototype
- Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty 8
- Taylor: Builder’s Edition 614ce WHB
- Effect Pedals
- Mesa Boogie: JP-2C
- Dunlop: John Petrucci Trinity Pick
Dream Theater released their 15th studio album, A View From The Top Of The World, on October 22, 2021. The album is available everywhere music is sold and streamed and is also available for order here.
A View From The Top Of The World tracklisting:
"The Alien" (9:32)
"Answering The Call" (7:35)
"Invisible Monster" (6:31)
"Sleeping Giant" (10:05)
"Transcending Time" (6:25)
"Awaken The Master" (9:47)
"A View From The Top Of The World" (20:24)
