DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Shares Detailed Look At Gear He Used On A View From The Top Of The World Album

In the Young Guitar clip below, Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci shares a detailed look at the gear he used on the band's latest album, A View From The Top Of The World.

Gear used included:

- Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty 6 Purple Nebula

- Ernie Ball Music Man John Petrucci 7 20th Anniversary

- Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty 8 Prototype

- Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty 8

- Taylor: Builder’s Edition 614ce WHB

- Effect Pedals

- Mesa Boogie: JP-2C

- Dunlop: John Petrucci Trinity Pick

Dream Theater released their 15th studio album, A View From The Top Of The World, on October 22, 2021. The album is available everywhere music is sold and streamed and is also available for order here.

A View From The Top Of The World tracklisting:

"The Alien" (9:32)

"Answering The Call" (7:35)

"Invisible Monster" (6:31)

"Sleeping Giant" (10:05)

"Transcending Time" (6:25)

"Awaken The Master" (9:47)

"A View From The Top Of The World" (20:24)

“Awaken The Master” video:

"Invisible Monster" video:

“The Alien” video: