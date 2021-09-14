DREAM THEATER – JOHN PETRUCCI Presents His Majesty 8-String Guitar; Video

The Ernie Ball Music Man John Petrucci Majesty 8 string signature guitar has arrived. This new Majesty 8 will be available in a limited quantity of only 100 pieces worldwide and offered in the original Mystic Dream signature finish.

The Majesty 8 string features a non-tremolo mahogany neck-through-body with basswood wings and ebony fretboard. The new multi-scale fretboard features 24 stainless steel frets and measures 27" on the bass side with a standard scale length of 25.5" on the treble side. This fanned fret, multi-scale design allows for a longer string length providing a comfortable amount of tension on the bass strings, with a traditional feel on the treble side for fluid string bends and solos.

The electronics package includes a 3-way selector switch with signature 8 string custom-angled DiMarzio Dreamcatcher (bridge) and Rainmaker (neck) pickups. Also included is a 3-way toggle that incorporates a piezo bridge system giving the Majesty a much focused and highly versatile pallet of tones. The Majesty 8 string will be hand-numbered on the back of the headstock and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

Find purchase information at Music-Man.com.