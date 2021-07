DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Announces "An Evening With..." Solo Shows For California

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has announced a short string of California solo shows for September. Dates are as follows:

September

1 - Oakland, CA - Yoshi's

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hotel Cafe

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hotel Cafe

11 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room (House Of Blues)

Tickets go on sale July 23rd at JordanRudess.com

Rudess recently released a video for "I Surrender" from his new solo album, A Chapter In Time. Get the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Weightless"

"I Surrender"

"Light As A Feather"

"The Quiet Mind"

"After The Storm"

"Once Upon A Time"

"Empty Streets"

"And Breathe"

"Into Sleep"

"Flying"

"Patterns Of Thought"

"Touching Light"

"Twilight Rain"

"Stellar Enigma"

"Beyond The Clouds"

"I Surrender" video:

"Weightless" video: