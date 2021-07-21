DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Announces "An Evening With..." Solo Shows For California
July 21, 2021, an hour ago
Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has announced a short string of California solo shows for September. Dates are as follows:
September
1 - Oakland, CA - Yoshi's
6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hotel Cafe
7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hotel Cafe
11 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room (House Of Blues)
Tickets go on sale July 23rd at JordanRudess.com
Rudess recently released a video for "I Surrender" from his new solo album, A Chapter In Time. Get the album here, and watch the new clip below.
Tracklisting:
"Weightless"
"I Surrender"
"Light As A Feather"
"The Quiet Mind"
"After The Storm"
"Once Upon A Time"
"Empty Streets"
"And Breathe"
"Into Sleep"
"Flying"
"Patterns Of Thought"
"Touching Light"
"Twilight Rain"
"Stellar Enigma"
"Beyond The Clouds"
"I Surrender" video:
"Weightless" video: