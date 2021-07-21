DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Announces Three More "An Evening With..." Solo Shows For US East Coast; Video Message

July 21, 2021, an hour ago

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has announced three more US East Coast solo shows this month.

Says Rudess: "I am finishing up my East Coast piano tour this week in NY and PA and starting a West Coast tour on September 1. It's great to be performing again at really excellent venues. I play music from entire catalog including Dream Theater, solo albums and covers of some of favorite music."

Upcoming dates:

July
23 - Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore, PA
25 - City Winery - NYC, NY
29 - Daryl’s House - Pawling, NY

September
1 - Yoshi’s -  Oakland, CA
3 - Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR
6 & 7 - Hotel Café - Hollywood, CA
9 - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano
11 - House of Blues Voodoo Room - San Diego, CA

Tickets at JordanRudess.com




