DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Breaks Down "The Dance Of Eternity" (Video)

In the clip below, keyboardist Jordan Rudess unveils the secrets of "The Dance Of Eternity" by Dream Theater. Discover the genius behind how this progressive metal masterpiece packs with over 128 time signature changes in just six minutes.

Rudess runs through th eintro, the iconic ragtime solo, the piano / guitar trade-off solo, the "weird" section, and more, capped off by a full performance.

Dream Theater drummer recently broke down "The Dance Of Eternity" for Drumeo. Check out the clip below.

Portnoy: "You’re not gonna believe this, but this track was NOT on the list of discussed songs/content before I arrived at Drumeo to shoot. Brandon Toews asked me on the spot if I’d be willing to do it, and I said I was willing to give it a try but that I hadn’t played it in YEARS (since the Shattered Fortress tour in 2017). We decided to give it a whirl without me even listening to the track to review it… hit record and this is what came out! 'Like riding a bicycle! Well, more like a unicycle…'."

Initially released in 1999 on Dream Theater's fifth studio album, Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory, "The Dance Of Eternity" is a dazzling instrumental.