DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Celebrates 20 Years Of The MicroKorg (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared a new video from his home studio along with the following message:

"I threw this video together to congratulate Korg on the 20th anniversary of the MicroKorg! I love the combination of synthesizer and vocoder!"

Grammy-winning, millions-selling progressive music titans, Dream Theater, recently announced the first edition of Dreamsonic, taking place in North America throughout June and July and celebrating the summer’s ultimate progressive metal lineup. The tour kicked off on June 16th in Cedar Park, TX, and Dream Theater is joined by special guest Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders on what is sure to be one of the hottest tickets of the summer.

Check out fan-filmed video of Dream Theater's set below, which included Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders joining the band for the encore, "The Spirit Carries On".

Dream Theater's setlist was as follows:

"The Alien"

"Sleeping Giant"

"Caught in a Web"

"Answering the Call"

"Solitary Shell"

"About to Crash" (Reprise)

"Losing Time / Grand Finale"

"Pull Me Under"

"The Count of Tuscany"

Encore:

"Act II: Scene Eight: The Spirit Carries On"