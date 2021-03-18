DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Debuts "Weightless" Music Video

March 18, 2021, an hour ago

Dream Theater keyboardist, Jordan Rudess, has released a video for "Weightless", the opening track of his recently released new solo album, A Chapter In Time. Get the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Weightless"
"I Surrender"
"Light As A Feather"
"The Quiet Mind"
"After The Storm"
"Once Upon A Time"
"Empty Streets"
"And Breathe"
"Into Sleep"
"Flying"
"Patterns Of Thought"
"Touching Light"
"Twilight Rain"
"Stellar Enigma"
"Beyond The Clouds"

"Weightless" video:



