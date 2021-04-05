DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Demos CineSamples Continuum Guitars, Shares Visualizer For New Song "Once Upon A Time"

Dream Theater keyboardist, Jordan Rudess, has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"CineSamples French Horns have been used on every Dream Theater album since the release of CineBrass! Their virtual instruments are top notch! Here are my recent explorations with Continuum Guitars!"

Meanwhile, Rudess has released a visualizer for "Once Upon A Time", from his recently released solo album, A Chapter In Time. Get the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Weightless"

"I Surrender"

"Light As A Feather"

"The Quiet Mind"

"After The Storm"

"Once Upon A Time"

"Empty Streets"

"And Breathe"

"Into Sleep"

"Flying"

"Patterns Of Thought"

"Touching Light"

"Twilight Rain"

"Stellar Enigma"

"Beyond The Clouds"

"Once Upon A Time" visualizer:

"I Surrender" video:

"Weightless" video: