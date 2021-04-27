DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS - "Goodbye COVID Hair! Hello Tour Head!"; Video
April 27, 2021, 36 minutes ago
Dream Theater keyboardist, Jordan Rudess, is about to hit the road for a string of dates on his A Chapter In Time Tour, where he'll be playing tracks from his new album, as well as other originals and covers.
Rudess has released the video below, stating: "Goodbye COVID hair! Hello tour head! See you on the road!"
Tour dates:
May
12 - Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD
13 - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA
15 - South Orange Performing Arts Center - South Orange, NJ
22 - The Vogel - Red Bank, NJ
June
25 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA
July
2 & 3 - Caffe Lena - Saratoga Springs, NY
For tickets, head here.