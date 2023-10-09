DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Hears ALICIA KEYS Hit For The First Time Without Piano Tracks; Reimagines "Empire State Of Mind" (Video)

The Pianote YouTube channel has shared a new video along with the following introduction:

"Jordan Rudess is globally renowned as one of the most amazing keyboard virtuosos of our time. As a highly accomplished and influential musician, he's best known for his exceptional keyboard artistry within the progressive metal band Dream Theater. His remarkable versatility spans across synthesizers, pianos, and MIDI controllers, allowing him to effortlessly weave together classical, jazz, and rock influences into his music, setting him apart as a true master of the keys.

In this video, you will notice how effortlessly he starts to jam along Jay-Z and Alicia Key’s 'Empire State Of Mind' without even knowing the song, and surprises us once more with his incredible keyboard skills. Random fact: he also has perfect pitch."

Rudess recently shared a reel of himself performing a snippet of Devin Townsend's "Lightworker" backstage somewhere on the road. Check it out below.