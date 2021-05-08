DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Holding Live Chat With DEVIN TOWNSEND On Patreon Today

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has checked in with the following announcement:

"Join me today, Saturday, May 8th at 12:00pm EST (6:00pm CET) as I welcome special guest Devin Townsend to my Patreon Live Chat! Join now at this location."

Devin Townsend performed his iconic album Ocean Machine: Biomech in its entirety via Single Music’s livestream platform on May 1st. Check out the entire stream below, which was shot outdoors using drones and features re-recorded instrumentation for the purpose of the stream.

Setlist:

"Seventh Wave"

"Life"

"Night"

"Hide Nowhere"

"Sister"

"3 A.M."

"Voices In The Fan"

"Greetings"

"Regulator"

"Funeral"

"Bastard"

"The Death of Music"

"Things Beyond Things"

(Dev speaks)

"Ocean Machines" (partial)

Devin Townsend released Ocean Machine: Biomech in 1997 via his own label, Hevy Devy Records.