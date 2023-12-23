DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS - "How To Play Scales Faster" (Video)

The Pianote YouTube channel has shared a new video featuring Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess. Check it out below.

Pianote: "Watch this video to unlock the secrets of speed with Jordan Rudess! Jordan will share exclusive tips on mastering lightning-fast scales. Don't miss your chance to accelerate your piano skills with one of the greatest keyboard players—in just 10 minutes!"

Pianote recently shared a video showcasing Rudess jamming along Jay-Z and Alicia Key’s 'Empire State Of Mind' without even knowing the song.