DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Introduces GeoShred 6.0 (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared a new GeoShred app demo along with the following message:

"Check this out. A very cool new version of GeoShred version 6.0. This latest release offers strumming, and 8 new beautifully inspired physically modeled Indian and Chinese instruments from Naada available as In-App-Purchases (IAPs) including: Sitar, Sarod, Pipa, Dizi, Guan, Suona, Gaohu, Zhonghu. All powered by AcelMatrix's Naada technology, these instruments are available individually as in-app purchases.

These new Naada instruments are awesome to play from GeoShred's own isomorphic keyboard, and you can also play them from expressive MPE controllers, conventional MIDI controllers, and breath controllers."

Pianote recently shared a new video featuring Rudess teaching you how to play arpeggios. He shares the secrets he learned at Juilliard that will let you move around the keyboard faster. You'll learn the importance of good posture, elbow positioning, and why everything you've been told about the "thumb tuck" is wrong.