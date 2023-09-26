DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Jams Over Riffler Guitar App / Plugin - "It's Been So Inspiring" (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared a new app tutorial video via social media. Check it out below.

Rudess: "Riffler is a unique app and plugin that instantly creates unlimited copyright-free guitar riffs. It's extremely simple to use, but also offers endless customization options for advanced users. The technology powering Riffler is extremely impressive and innovative, and I’m sure all of you will be just as amazed."

For information on Riffler and to purchase go to Riffler.app

Rudess has now shared a video of himself jamming over Riffler. Check it out below.

"Jamming over Riffler is probably one of the coolest ways I can imagine for practicing playing over different modes and scales. Not only does it function to keep the beat steady but it also ROCKS!"