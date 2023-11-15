DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Jams Over TAYLOR SWIFT's "Clean" Using Moises AI (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess recently shared a new app tutorial video via social media. Check it out below.

Rudess: "Sections is here! Proud to present this new Moises AI feature that'll help a lot of musicians out there, who want to practice to perfection. The power of AI helps to section a song automatically, and you can loop any part of it to play smoothly."

Now, Rudess has shared a video of himself jamming over Taylor Swift's "Clean" using Moises AI.

The Pianote YouTube channel recently shared a new video along with the following introduction:

"Jordan Rudess is globally renowned as one of the most amazing keyboard virtuosos of our time. As a highly accomplished and influential musician, he's best known for his exceptional keyboard artistry within the progressive metal band Dream Theater. His remarkable versatility spans across synthesizers, pianos, and MIDI controllers, allowing him to effortlessly weave together classical, jazz, and rock influences into his music, setting him apart as a true master of the keys.

In this video, you will notice how effortlessly he starts to jam along Jay-Z and Alicia Key’s 'Empire State Of Mind' without even knowing the song, and surprises us once more with his incredible keyboard skills. Random fact: he also has perfect pitch."