March 12, 2023, 43 minutes ago

DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Jams With MR. FASTFINGER Creator / Guitarist MIKA TYYSKÄ (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess met up recently with Mr. Fastfinger creator / guitarist / producer Mika Tyyskä in Tampere, Finland and captured this improvisation, complete with an appearance of their beloved cartoon characters.

Mika Tyyskä: "When Jordan Rudess stopped by in Finland, we had a great fun musical evening. Here a short clip. In these 3 minutes of music there's so many emotions and worlds passing by. Being able to experience the music happen spontaneously like this, and being part of it, is extraordinary. I respect this moment. Humble thank you Jordan!!! Thank you so much Markus Pajakkala @utopianisti for letting us in to his studio to have all the musical fun!" 

Check out Mr. Fastfinger's official website here.



