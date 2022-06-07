DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Kicks Off US Solo Tour Today In Seattle

Voted “Best Keyboardist Of All Time” (Music Radar Magazine), virtuoso musician/composer and keyboardist for Grammy-Award winning prog rock band Dream Theater, Jordan Rudess, will embark on a 2-month solo tour, titled An Evening With Jordan Rudess, starting today (June 7th). The tour will kick off at Triple Door in Seattle, WA.

Audiences can expect to spend this intimate evening with Jordan immersed in his musical virtuosity as he shares personal stories from his musical journey. The tour kicks off on June 7 in Seattle, WA and concludes on August in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Playing many cities for the first time, along with a return to select markets, the show will feature the premiere of a new medley of Dream Theater songs created in collaboration with long time mentee and friend, Eren Basbug. Jordan will also be playing guitar live for the first time.

A unique part of every show will see Jordan sharing some of his music technology that is part of his constant exploration into state of the art music tech. Jordan will be performing on GeoShred, the app he performs live on stage with Dream Theater, and will also show the audience some of the other musical apps he has helped to develop and maybe even a surprise instrument or two from his collection of keyboard instruments.

Appearing solo for the first time in CO, MN, IL, OH, DC, CT, NC, TX, TN, GA and FL, Jordan will be performing “Bach To Rock” which highlights his journey from a young Juilliard piano prodigy destined for a classical music career to a keyboard rock star phenomenon.

At return locations such as Seattle, WA - Triple Door, Anapolis, MD - Rams Head, NYC - City Winery, Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall, Old Saybrook, CT - Katherine Hepburn Cultural Center, and Rockport, MA - Shalin Liu, Jordan will be presenting “A Road Home,” featuring solo piano covers of the music that has influenced him as well as his own compositions including some of the etudes for piano that he has composed recently for solo piano.

You can watch Jordan talk about the tour here. Tour dates and ticket links can be accessed here.

Tour dates:

June

7 - Triple Door - Seattle WA

12 - The Old Church Concert Hall - Portland, OR

25- Lulu’s Downstairs - Colorado Springs, CO

26 - The Armory - Ft. Collins, CO

July

6 - Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

8 - City Winery - Chicago, IL

9 - Kent Stage - Kent, OH

10 - The Ludlow Garage - Cincinnati, OH

11 - Tin Pan, Richmond, VA

13 - City Winery - Washington, DC

14 - Rams Head On Stage - Anapolis, MD

16 - City Winery - New York City, NY

17 - Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore, PA

21 - Katherine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center - Old Saybrook, CT

22 - Center for the Arts - Natick, MA

23 - Shalin Liu - Rockport, MA

24 - Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

28 - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC

31 - State Theatre - Austin, TX

August

3 - City Winery - Nashville, TN

4 - City Winery - Atlanta, GA

6 - Broward Center for the Performing Arts - Fort Lauderdale, FL

(Photo - Rayon Richards)