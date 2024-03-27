DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Launches New Single "Embers"; Visualizer

Legendary Dream Theater keyboardist, Jordan Rudess, recently announced his signing to InsideOutMusic for a brand-new solo album to be released later in 2024, and now he is pleased to launch the first single from that album, titled "Embers".

Previously available as part of an exciting collaboration between Rudess and Moises AI, fans can now hear the track on all streaming services, here. A visualizer for the track can be found below.

The track features Jordan alongside renowned drummer Darby Todd (Devin Townsend, The Darkness) and vocalist That Joe Payne, as well as a guest guitar solo by Bastian Martinez.

Jordan comments of the track: “'Embers', the starting spark of my upcoming album, sets the tone for my latest solo musical journey. Originally created for Moises' innovative platform, this track captures a mellower vibe, different from the rest of the album's progressive tunes. For those prog heads out there, never fear, this album runs the gamut of my musical expression and you will get your polymeters and Snarling Pigs. The inspiration for creating this track coincided with a project I was asked to do for the app, Moises, a technology that can turn standard audio files into separate tracks while also showing chords, lyrics and more. I hope you enjoy listening to Embers and, if you are inspired to add your own musical collaboration on this tune, check it out on Moises.”

Jordan adds on the forthcoming album: “I knew I was going to have some time off after the last Dream Theater tour ended. Enough time to, hopefully, complete a new solo album. I wanted this album to push me to evolve a new compositional perspective. So, this album is my inaugural voyage into crafting a solo album with a dedicated vocalist in mind. Joe Payne's vocals inspired me from the first time I heard him and drummer, Darby Todd, has infused each track with his distinctive style. I'm also stepping into uncharted instrumental territory, playing guitar on a few tracks. Another first, my daughter, Ariana, has penned all the lyrics for this album. We’ve worked closely together, ensuring that each lyric weaves a story and allows Joe's beautiful voice to soar. Proud Dad here. All around this album is a testament to collaboration and personal growth.”

Jordan recently made his live debut with Darby Todd & That Joe Payne, with two rapturously received sets on the 2024 edition of Cruise To The Edge, also marking the live premiere of the new single, "Embers".

Renowned as the "Best Keyboardist of All Time" by Music Radar Magazine, Jordan Rudess stands out as the extraordinary keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist for the platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning progressive rock band, Dream Theater. Embarking on his musical journey as a classical prodigy, Jordan initiated his studies at the illustrious Juilliard School of Music at the age of 9, laying the foundation for a career marked by a distinctive fusion of classical and rock influences.

Beyond his role in Dream Theater and the power group, Liquid Tension Experiment, Jordan's musical prowess has resonated across a diverse spectrum of collaborations. From Deep Purple and David Bowie to Steven Wilson and Jan Hammer, he has left an indelible mark on the industry. Notable projects such as LMR (his side venture with Tony Levin and Marco Minneman), Steven Wilson’s Blackfield, guest appearances with Deep Purple and the Dixie Dregs and collaborations with artists like Enrique Iglesias, the Paul Winter Consort, Annie Haslam, and many others, underscore the breadth of his musical reach.

Venturing into the realm of cutting-edge technology, Jordan has emerged as a pioneer with a focus on state-of-the-art keyboard controllers and music apps. As the owner of the highly successful iOS app development company, Wizdom Music, he has spearheaded the creation of award-winning apps, including GeoShred, MorphWiz, SampleWiz, Vythm, Polywave, Jam with Jordan and SampleWiz 2. GeoShred, Wizdom Music's latest triumph, was a collaborative effort with moForte, founding members of Stanford University's Sondius team. Rudess is currently working on an AI interactive project as Visiting Artist at MIT’s Media Lab in the Responsive Environments group.