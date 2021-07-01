DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Launches Vythm App; Tutorial And Trailer Videos Streaming

July 1, 2021, an hour ago

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has issued the following update:

"Check out my new app, Vythm, a visualizer capable of an incredible variety of images. Capture your performances directly inside the app with the record function and see your musical visions come to life!"

Vythm is a collaboration between Jordan Rudess/Wizdom Music and developer Marvin Krüge and is available for iOS as well as Android.



