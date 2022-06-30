DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS On His "An Evening With" Shows - "It's A Whirlwind To Do Them"; Video

Virtuoso musician/composer and keyboardist for Grammy-Award winning prog rock band Dream Theater, Jordan Rudess, recently embarked on a 2-month solo tour, titled An Evening With Jordan Rudess.

Sonic Perspectives collaborator Rodrigo Altaf has been a Dream Theater fan for almost thirty years, and had the chance to sit down with Jordan to talk about his solo tour. They also discussed his role in Dream Theater, playing with Deep Purple, winning a Grammy and much more. Watch below:

Audiences can expect to spend this intimate evening with Jordan immersed in his musical virtuosity as he shares personal stories from his musical journey.

Playing many cities for the first time, along with a return to select markets, the show will feature the premiere of a new medley of Dream Theater songs created in collaboration with long time mentee and friend, Eren Basbug. Jordan will also be playing guitar live for the first time.

A unique part of every show will see Jordan sharing some of his music technology that is part of his constant exploration into state of the art music tech. Jordan will be performing on GeoShred, the app he performs live on stage with Dream Theater, and will also show the audience some of the other musical apps he has helped to develop and maybe even a surprise instrument or two from his collection of keyboard instruments.

You can watch Jordan talk about the tour here. Tour dates and ticket links can be accessed here.

Tour dates:

July

6 - Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

8 - City Winery - Chicago, IL

9 - Kent Stage - Kent, OH

10 - The Ludlow Garage - Cincinnati, OH

11 - Tin Pan, Richmond, VA

13 - City Winery - Washington, DC

14 - Rams Head On Stage - Anapolis, MD

16 - City Winery - New York City, NY

17 - Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore, PA

21 - Katherine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center - Old Saybrook, CT

22 - Center for the Arts - Natick, MA

23 - Shalin Liu - Rockport, MA

24 - Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

28 - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC

31 - State Theatre - Austin, TX

August

3 - City Winery - Nashville, TN

4 - City Winery - Atlanta, GA

6 - Broward Center for the Performing Arts - Fort Lauderdale, FL

(Photo - Rayon Richards)