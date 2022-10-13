DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Pays Tribute To Late YES Drummer ALAN WHITE With "To Be Over" Piano Cover (Video)

Back in May, YES drum legend Alan White passed away at age 72. The band shared the following message:

"It is with deep sadness that YES announce Alan White, their much-loved drummer and friend of 50 years, has passed away, aged 72, after a short illness. The news has shocked and stunned the entire YES family. Alan had been looking forward to the forthcoming UK Tour, to celebrating his 50th Anniversary with YES and their iconic Close To The Edge album, where Alan’s journey with YES began in July 1972. He recently celebrated the 40th Anniversary of his marriage to his loving wife Gigi. Alan passed away, peacefully at home.

Alan is considered to be one of the greatest rock drummers of all time. He was born in 1949 in County Durham and joined YES on 30th July 1972 for the Close To The Edge Tour. He had previously worked with John Lennon’s Plastic Ono band after a phone call in 1969 to play at the Toronto Rock Festival. Alan continued working with Lennon including on the Imagine album and with George Harrison on All Things Must Pass. He also worked with several other musicians over the years, including Ginger Baker’s Air Force, Joe Cocker, Gary Wright, Doris Troy and Billy Preston to name but a few. Alan White was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of YES in 2017."

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has paid tribute to White with a piano rendition of "To Be Over". Check it out below.

"To Be Over" is taken from YES' seventh album, Relayer, released in 1974.