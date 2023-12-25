DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Performs "I Believe In Father Christmas" With GREG LAKE Using Moises AI (Video)
December 25, 2023, 52 minutes ago
Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared a new video for Christmas. Check it out below.
Rudess: "Thanks to the musical magic of Moises AI, I can duet my favorite Xmas carol with Greg Lake."
Rudess recently shared a new Moises AI app tutorial video, which can be viewed below.
Rudess: "Sections is here! Proud to present this new Moises AI feature that'll help a lot of musicians out there, who want to practice to perfection. The power of AI helps to section a song automatically, and you can loop any part of it to play smoothly."