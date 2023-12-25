DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Performs "I Believe In Father Christmas" With GREG LAKE Using Moises AI (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared a new video for Christmas. Check it out below.

Rudess: "Thanks to the musical magic of Moises AI, I can duet my favorite Xmas carol with Greg Lake."

Rudess recently shared a new Moises AI app tutorial video, which can be viewed below.

Rudess: "Sections is here! Proud to present this new Moises AI feature that'll help a lot of musicians out there, who want to practice to perfection. The power of AI helps to section a song automatically, and you can loop any part of it to play smoothly."