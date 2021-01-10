DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Performs On Korg Kronos And Opsix Synthesizers In New Livestream

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has posted another livestream video shot at home. This time he performs on his Korg Kronos and Opsix synthesizers.

Dream Theater have announced the Images, Words & Beyond Live in Japan 2017 streaming event, on January 30 at 7 PM, EST.

Filmed at the historic Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan, in September of 2017, this historic performance has never before been released worldwide. January 30, 2021 marks the first official release from Dream Theater’s Images, Words & Beyond tour, featuring a live performance of the classic album, Images & Words, captured in its entirety during their September 11, 2017 appearance in Tokyo. Don’t miss this presentation, in full HD, initially broadcast only for Japanese audiences, and now for the first time available to audiences worldwide.

