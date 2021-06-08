DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Performs QUEEN's "Bohemian Rhapsody" With Programmable Virtual Choir

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has posted another video from home along with the following message:

"EastWest Sounds Hollywood Choirs with Word Builder is just incredible! With a little work I was able to program the virtual choir to sing all the words while being able to play from my keyboard."

Rudess recently released a video for "I Surrender" from his new solo album, A Chapter In Time. Get the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Weightless"

"I Surrender"

"Light As A Feather"

"The Quiet Mind"

"After The Storm"

"Once Upon A Time"

"Empty Streets"

"And Breathe"

"Into Sleep"

"Flying"

"Patterns Of Thought"

"Touching Light"

"Twilight Rain"

"Stellar Enigma"

"Beyond The Clouds"

"I Surrender" video:

"Weightless" video: