DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Performs Using Spitfire Audio's New Contemporary Drama Toolkit (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared another lockdown video from home:

"I have been really enjoying Spitfire Audio's new Contemporary Drama Toolkit! Here is a clip of a few expressive and mellow patches it has to offer. The full video can be found on my Patreon here."

Rudess has released a video for "Weightless", the opening track of his recently released new solo album, A Chapter In Time. Get the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Weightless"

"I Surrender"

"Light As A Feather"

"The Quiet Mind"

"After The Storm"

"Once Upon A Time"

"Empty Streets"

"And Breathe"

"Into Sleep"

"Flying"

"Patterns Of Thought"

"Touching Light"

"Twilight Rain"

"Stellar Enigma"

"Beyond The Clouds"

"Weightless" video: