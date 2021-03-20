DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Performs Using Spitfire Audio's New Contemporary Drama Toolkit (Video)
March 20, 2021, 10 minutes ago
Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared another lockdown video from home:
"I have been really enjoying Spitfire Audio's new Contemporary Drama Toolkit! Here is a clip of a few expressive and mellow patches it has to offer. The full video can be found on my Patreon here."
Rudess has released a video for "Weightless", the opening track of his recently released new solo album, A Chapter In Time. Get the album here, and watch the new clip below.
Tracklisting:
"Weightless"
"I Surrender"
"Light As A Feather"
"The Quiet Mind"
"After The Storm"
"Once Upon A Time"
"Empty Streets"
"And Breathe"
"Into Sleep"
"Flying"
"Patterns Of Thought"
"Touching Light"
"Twilight Rain"
"Stellar Enigma"
"Beyond The Clouds"
"Weightless" video: