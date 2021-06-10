DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Performs With Shipwreck Piano From SampleTank Sound Library (Video)

In the clips below, Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess performs with a new SampleTank sound library, Shipwreck Piano, for IK Multimedia.

Part of Cinekinetik Collection for SampleTank, Shipwreck Piano is an audiophile-grade SampleTank instrument collection that puts you behind an antique upright piano. Imagine this haunting remnant somehow still in tune and invitingly playable with a rich, evocative tone. Atmospheric reverb, recorded from several rare and sought-after vintage digital hardware units, adds dramatic space and dimension that’s sure to inspire. Whether you’re scoring films, TV shows, audiobooks or podcasts, Shipwreck Piano delivers the perfect haunting atmosphere to any scene. CHeck it out here.

Rudess recently released a video for "I Surrender" from his new solo album, A Chapter In Time. Get the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Weightless"

"I Surrender"

"Light As A Feather"

"The Quiet Mind"

"After The Storm"

"Once Upon A Time"

"Empty Streets"

"And Breathe"

"Into Sleep"

"Flying"

"Patterns Of Thought"

"Touching Light"

"Twilight Rain"

"Stellar Enigma"

"Beyond The Clouds"

"I Surrender" video:

"Weightless" video: