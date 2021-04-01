DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS - Playing With Reason Studios Algoritm FM Synthesizer; Video

Dream Theater keyboardist, Jordan Rudess, has released the video below, along with the following message:

"The Reason Studios Algoritm FM software synth has an amazingly wide range of beautifully playable sounds. The magic just kept coming. Here are some highlights from my explorations with it. The full video will be on my Patreon."

Rudess recently released a video for "I Surrender", from his relesed solo album, A Chapter In Time. Get the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Weightless"

"I Surrender"

"Light As A Feather"

"The Quiet Mind"

"After The Storm"

"Once Upon A Time"

"Empty Streets"

"And Breathe"

"Into Sleep"

"Flying"

"Patterns Of Thought"

"Touching Light"

"Twilight Rain"

"Stellar Enigma"

"Beyond The Clouds"

"I Surrender" video:

"Weightless" video: