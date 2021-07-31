DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Plays The Moog One (Video)

July 31, 2021, 36 minutes ago

news dream theater jordan rudess heavy metal

DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Plays The Moog One (Video)

The clip below features Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess playing the Moog One. To listen to the entire livestream, join his Patreon at this location.

Rudess recently checked in with the following update:

Says Rudess: "I am finishing up my East Coast piano tour this week in NY and PA and starting a West Coast tour on September 1. It's great to be performing again at really excellent venues. I play music from entire catalog including Dream Theater, solo albums and covers of some of favorite music."

Upcoming dates:

September
1 - Yoshi’s -  Oakland, CA
3 - Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR
6 & 7 - Hotel Café - Hollywood, CA
9 - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano
11 - House of Blues Voodoo Room - San Diego, CA

Tickets at JordanRudess.com




