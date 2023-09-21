DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Presents Lava Me 4 Guitar - "It Really Amplifies The Magic That Happens When Music And Technology Meet" (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared a new video along with the following message:

"Zaach Page and I joined forces using Lava Music guitars. The new Lava Me 4, with its onboard effects and sharing capabilities, brought a whole new level to our sonic exploration. This instrument is a deep source of inspiration, and it really amplifies the magic that happens when music and technology meet."

Go to Lava Music for information on the Lava Me 4. Check out the trailer below.