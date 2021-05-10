DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Reschedules Live Chat With DEVIN TOWNSEND On Patreon

Originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 8th, the live chat between Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess and Devin Townsend has been moved to Sunday, May 16th at 3pm Eastern, only on Patreon.

Devin Townsend performed his iconic album Ocean Machine: Biomech in its entirety via Single Music’s livestream platform on May 1st. Check out the entire stream below, which was shot outdoors using drones and features re-recorded instrumentation for the purpose of the stream.

Setlist:

"Seventh Wave"

"Life"

"Night"

"Hide Nowhere"

"Sister"

"3 A.M."

"Voices In The Fan"

"Greetings"

"Regulator"

"Funeral"

"Bastard"

"The Death of Music"

"Things Beyond Things"

(Dev speaks)

"Ocean Machines" (partial)

Devin Townsend released Ocean Machine: Biomech in 1997 via his own label, Hevy Devy Records.