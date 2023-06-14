DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares "Answering The Call" Deep Dive Video

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared a new video from his home studio. This time he takes a deep dive into Dream Theater's "Answering The Call", where he discusses the composition and construction of the song as well as the sound programming.

The full video is available via Rudess' patreon page, found here.

The song is taken from Dream Theater's latest album, A View From The Top Of The World.

Dream Theater recently announced the first edition of Dreamsonic, taking place in North America throughout June and July and celebrating the summer’s ultimate progressive metal lineup. Kicking off on June 16, Dream Theater will be joined by special guest Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders on what is sure to be one of the hottest tickets of the summer.

Says Dream Theater: “We are all so incredibly excited to present Dream Theater’s very own prog-metal music festival, Dreamsonic 2023! The lineup for our inaugural run this summer features Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders and is going to be absolutely epic! Dreamsonic promises to be a reoccurring musical event that will deliver history-making nights of amazing music for many years to come! You’re not going to want to miss this one!”

For tickets, visit the Dreamsonic website, here.

Dates:

June

16 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center At Cedar Park

17 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Holds @ Grand Prairie

18 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Center

21 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

22 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena

23 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock

25 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theater

27 - Washington, PA - Wild Things Park

28 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater

30 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

July

1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

2 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

4 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

5 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

7 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino

8 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

9 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

11 - Detroit, MI - Masonic

12 - OshKosh, WI - OshKosh Arena

13 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy Power House

15 - Denver, CO - Mission Theater

17 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center

18 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle

19 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee

21 - Vancover, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

22 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live

24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

25 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater