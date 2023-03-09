DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares Cover Of BEE GEES Hit "How Deep Is Your Love" (Video)

In the clip below, Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess performs the 1977 Bee Gees hit, "How Deep Is Your Love", taken from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

Dream Theater recently announced they will return to Japan for three shows in April and May. Prior to that, the band has now confirmed they will play Seoul, South Korea on April 26th. Tickets went on sale March 2nd at this location.

Dream Theater's tour schedule for Asia is currently follows:

April

26 - Mastercard Hall - Seoul, South Korea

30 - Budokan - Tokyo, Japan

May

1 - Civic Center Forest Hall - Nagoya, Japan

2 - International Conference Center - Osaka, Japan