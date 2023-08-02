DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares Edmonton Dressing Room Video From Dreamsonic 2023 Tour

Grammy-winning, millions-selling progressive music titans, Dream Theater, wrapped up the first edition of Dreamsonic, celebrating the summer’s ultimate progressive metal lineup, on July 26th in Phoenix, AZ at the Arizona Financial Theater.

Keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared some behind-the-scenes video from the tour.

Rudess: "From my Edmonton, Canada dressing room (pre show). It was just big enough to have a guitar and keyboard in it!!"

Dream Theater have shared the video below, featuring highlights from the tour. Says the band: "t's all come down to this... tonight we play our final show of Dreamsonic 2023 in Phoenix at the Arizona Financial Theatre!"