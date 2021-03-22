DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares Excerpt From New Patreon Piano Livestream

March 22, 2021, 7 minutes ago

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared another lockdown livestream video from home, which aired in full on his official Pateron page here on March 21st. Check out an excerpt from the stream below featuring Rudess performing on his grand piano.

Rudess has released a video for "Weightless", the opening track of his recently released new solo album, A Chapter In Time. Get the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Weightless"
"I Surrender"
"Light As A Feather"
"The Quiet Mind"
"After The Storm"
"Once Upon A Time"
"Empty Streets"
"And Breathe"
"Into Sleep"
"Flying"
"Patterns Of Thought"
"Touching Light"
"Twilight Rain"
"Stellar Enigma"
"Beyond The Clouds"

"Weightless" video:



